The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Harrietville Hotel Motel placed on the market after three strong years of trade despite COVID challenges

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated November 23 2022 - 8:38am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harrietville Hotel Motel on the Great Alpine Road is up for sale via an expression of interest campaign which closes on December 15. The business experienced a bumper trade through this year's ski season. Picture supplied

A busy pub and accompanying motel near one of the North East's busiest ski resorts is on the market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.