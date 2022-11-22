A busy pub and accompanying motel near one of the North East's busiest ski resorts is on the market.
Harrietville Hotel Motel, situated on the Great Alpine Road, 10 minutes from Bright, is up for sale after a bumper three years under its current owners, despite COVID challenges.
The property spans across more than 9700 square metres and offers 24 motel rooms housed in four different buildings, separate from the hotel.
In another building are two self-contained two-bedroom units, fitted with kitchenettes and bathrooms able to be used for staff accommodation or offered as further suites within the motel business.
An owner's residence sits on the second level.
The motel accommodation also features a resort-style pool with direct access to the hotel's bar.
Brokering agent Dan McDonald, of MHB in Albury, described the hotel-motel as a one-of-a-kind, multiple income stream business, with the potential to expand.
"This increasingly popular Alpine region village has recently seen a huge uptick in growth and interest," he said.
"The hotel-motel is the perfect catchment for Feathertop and Mount Hotham traffic, cyclists, walkers, hikers, winery visitors and Great Alpine Road travellers."
Around $250,000 in upgrades have been completed in the past three years, including renovations to the pool area, the construction of a new street bar and a kitchen makeover.
"We've put a lot back into it with time, effort and dollars as well," owner Ross Larard said.
"We have two builders in the family and I've been in construction a lot of my life, which has allowed us to do a lot of it ourselves.
"It's paid its way well and truly and did remarkably well, all things considered, but this year is a whole new day. The ski season was a bumper and that was the first ski season we've had since we'd bought it."
Mr Larard said the venue regularly has live music and other events and prided itself on its meals.
"It's quite a unique venue in the region and we've got amazing chefs and some really good food coming out of here," he added.
Expressions of interests for Harrietville Hotel Motel are open until December 15.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
