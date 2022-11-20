Dreams of shining as bright on stage as stars in the midnight sky have a group of Border youngsters performing as if their "imagination knows no boundaries".
This opening-up of the creative mind is the theme for the children, some aged as young as six, who are taking part in end-of-year productions for an Albury drama school
The students of Sharyn Hill School of Performing Arts and Creative Expression have been finetuning their performances for the past few months.
Director Sharyn Hill said the shows gave the children a way to celebrate their creativity on stage and, more importantly, build their confidence.
"It's an opportunity for Border children to learn about theatre ... make friends and share their talents with friends, family and community," she said.
"The junior part of the school has the chance to create a story and present that at the end of the year.
"The first two terms are about developing skills and then we move into creating a narrative to share with the community."
And, she said, it was not just about their school, as the team of six teaching artists also played a role in the success.
The junior show What's the Buzz? will be among two at The Cube Wodonga on December 11 at 12pm and 2.30pm, with tickets from $12.
Hill said the play was an eclectic performance of song and drama.
It followed a series of thought-provoking and funnily devised works, delving into the world and igniting memories, passions, resilient moments and relationships.
The other show, Ignite!, performed by the senior class, will be at the same venue on December 2 at 7pm.
"When I started the school around 30 years ago, there were about half a dozen students; we are a small school tapping into the interest of young performers," Hill said.
