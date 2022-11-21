Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday called for a halt to bickering about the Border's upgraded hospital plan to serve Albury-Wodonga and to "just get it built".
Speaking at Milawa during his second visit to the Border and North East in a month during the lead-up to the Victorian election, Mr Andrews said it was time to stop "playing politics" over the health crisis and that the deal had been done.
"It's not a pledge, no one has to vote for or against this, it's a decision by the two governments, the money's there and this project will be built," he said at Brown Brothers Winery.
"There are some people who have different views - they can't nominate a site. 'We don't want it there' ... well, where else? And there's no answer.
"So we're just going to get on with this and not be playing politics with it, not be talking about it - let's get it built so that the staff have the best facilities to provide the very best care for their patients."
Mr Andrews said he stood by what he said was a "strong partnership between the NSW government and our government".
"It's money in the budget, the decision has been made, it's been through our cabinet it's been through the NSW cabinet, the tenders will be out soon and we'll get this done and that's the most important thing," he said.
"This delivers two full stages of their master plan.
"Sure, there'll be another stage after that and perhaps one after that again.
"The most important thing is to get on with this, to get it done."
Mr Andrews said the Albury hospital upgrade was just part of a long-term project to improve health services across the state.
"We'll continue to recruit more nurses, more midwives, to continue on investing on our health system, to build more hospitals, and have a plan to fill them with staff and then patients," he said.
"It's no good having new hospitals without a workforce plan.
"All of these issues and so many more, we've been proud to partner with our workforce.
"We don't go to war with our workforce, we work with them."
Mr Andrews, flanked by sport and tourism minister Steve Dimopoulos and emergency services minister Jaclyn Symes, was at the winery to announce a $30 million package to back winemakers, distillers and small producers in a drive to promote locally made goods.
The premier also reiterated a commitment to help flood-ravaged farmers, maintain regional roads and keep public transport between regional areas and big cities affordable.
"There's $50,000 and $75,000 grants plus other support that we can provide for people who are out of their homes that are under the disaster arrangements between us and the commonwealth government," he said.
"In terms of roads, our teams have been working around the clock to repair some 75,000 potholes that are there as a result of the terrible flood event that is still not over."
Mr Andrews promised V/Line fare parity between country and city users.
"You will pay no more from Wangaratta to Melbourne than it costs to go from one side of Melbourne to the other," he said.
"That's putting some fairness into our fare structure."
"You won't be paying 70 to 80 bucks to get to Melbourne, you'll be paying $9.20 - the same as what people pay in Melbourne."
