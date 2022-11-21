The Border Mail
Daniel Andrews at Milawa announces produce package, defends hospital deal

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated November 21 2022 - 9:46pm, first published 8:00pm
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews speaks at Brown Brothers winery at Milawa yesterday, his second visit to the region in a month. Picture by James Wiltshire

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday called for a halt to bickering about the Border's upgraded hospital plan to serve Albury-Wodonga and to "just get it built".

TH

Ted Howes

