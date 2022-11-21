The Border Mail
Albury Council won't fast-track plans to kill Botanic Gardens elms

By Ted Howes
Updated November 21 2022 - 9:05pm, first published 7:37pm
Albury Council says despite Sunday's incident when an English elm crashed through the fence on to Dean Street and Wodonga Place, halting traffic, the rest of the trees on the famed "avenue of elms" will remain for the time being. Picture by James Wiltshire

ALBURY Council says it has no plans to fast-track its planned removal of the famed "avenue of elms" at the Botanic Gardens after a tree fell and crashed through the fence on Sunday afternoon.

Ted Howes

Local News

