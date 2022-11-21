ALBURY Council says it has no plans to fast-track its planned removal of the famed "avenue of elms" at the Botanic Gardens after a tree fell and crashed through the fence on Sunday afternoon.
Friends of the Albury Botanic Gardens president Chiara Cass said the incident might have prompted the council to act quickly to remove the diseased English elms which is part of a master plan endorsed by the council in March.
David Costello, service leader, city landscapes at the council said the master plan budget had not been planned for this year.
"At this stage there is no plan to accelerate the removal, with planning for their removal continuing and budgeted in 2024-2025," Mr Costello said.
"The Botanic Gardens has a 20-year master plan which was endorsed by council in June 2022.
"Some minor actions are taking place now, while the more complex recommendations require further planning and detailed design, and will be undertaken through a staged program over the next 20 years."
Mrs Cass said she understood the plan was to remove the English elms from the avenue and replace them with ginkgo trees that were more suitable for Albury's climate.
Mr Costello said the gardens revamp was a work in progress.
"This is a significant undertaking, with site planning, removal and replacement works, and consultation with the community key components of the program," he said.
"Council are currently contract growing ginkgoes, meaning advanced trees will replace the elms.
"The area under the new trees is to be planted with a new double perennial border, which will be the longest in Australia. "
Mr Costello said there were several recommendations in the master plan.
"The master plan sets a vision for the next 20 years of the gardens," he said.
