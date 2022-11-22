Five key candidates for the seat of Benambra have been given a scorecard on their commitment to securing a project for Wodonga to help stem youth homelessness.
Building Brighter Futures 3690, launched in October this year, brings together schools, health, mental health, housing, family violence, council and other services with the aim to identify and act early to help at-risk youth.
Every year, about 1500 local young people are at risk of homelessness with 450 leaving school early.
Benambra candidates were approached and asked two lengthily worded questions about their level of support for the project, which were paraphrased in a report prepared by Junction Support Services.
"The first (question) was whether they had a policy to fund The Wodonga Project; the second was whether they would advocate for the Wodonga Project if elected," Junction Support Service's chief executive Megan Hanley said.
"Independent candidate Jacqui Hawkins was the only candidate who could answer yes to both questions and was also the only candidate to attend our campaign launch."
Ms Hawkins, who received two ticks on the scorecard, said she would be advocating "in the strongest possible terms" for the Victorian government to invest in the Wodonga Project.
"Local community services, local young people and the Ovens and Murray Regional Partnership have all indicated this is a top priority, and the project meets so many of the recommendations from the government's own inquiry into homelessness," she stated.
"While I acknowledge how amazingly hard local services work to support our young people, I also know that local housing and homelessness services and mental health providers are buckling under the growing demand of young people who need support."
She added The Wodonga Project represented "a tried and tested model that has demonstrated its effectiveness in supporting young people to address their mental wellbeing, living and educational challenges and reduce the risks of them experiencing homelessness".
Liberal member for Benambra Bill Tilley responded that he believed the project should have been funded long before now as a matter of "community decency" and reiterated his longstanding advocacy work with Wodonga council, Junction and Wodonga TAFE.
However, like Labor candidate Mark Tait and Greens candidate Luke Bradley, who were given a tick for their support of the project, there was a flick on the scorecard around specific policy to fund it.
Mr Brady acknowledged the project cut across several different social needs and issues and was "confident we can support it if we have the power to do so".
Meanwhile Mr Tait committed to "actively advocate for funding of the Wodonga Project", whether he was elected or not.
"If the ALP and he were to get in he certainly will be petitioning the ALP provide the required funding for the area," came the response.
"As a branch we confirm we will also advocate from our end leading up to the budget" and urged Junction to provide updates on the project's progress.
An injection of funding (to the tune of $800,000 a year) would see the Wodonga Project introduced into local high schools to give students strong and flexible support during their critical high school years, according to Ms Hanley.
"Upper house MPs for Northern Victoria Region Tania Maxwell (Derryn Hinch's Justice Party) and Wendy Lovell (Liberal Party), also provided a strong individual commitment to advocate for the Wodonga Project as they have done over the past two years," she added.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.