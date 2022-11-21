School's in for five Benambra candidates and it's up to the community to decide if they've passed the test on an election scorecard revealing their commitment to securing a vital youth support program for Wodonga.
Backed by students, schools and health, homelessness, community and business groups, the local partnership is pushing for the highly successful Albury Project to be replicated "across the river" to ensure at-risk youth receive the early intervention supports they need to stay connected to education, employment and vital social networks.
The funding would see the Wodonga Project introduced into local high schools to give students strong and flexible support during their critical high school years, according to Junction Support Services CEO Megan Hanley.
Every year, about 1500 local young people are at risk of homelessness with 450 leaving school early.
Ms Hanley said key candidates for Benambra were approached and asked about their level of support for the project.
"We approached candidates with two questions," she said.
"The first was whether they had a policy to fund the Wodonga Project; the second was whether they would advocate for the Wodonga Project if elected.
"Independent candidate Jacqui Hawkins was the only candidate who could answer yes to both questions and was also the only candidate to attend our campaign launch."
Liberal MP Bill Tilley, Labor candidate Mark Tait and Greens candidate Luke Brady all said they would advocate for the Wodonga Project but had not included it in their policy platforms, according to Ms Hanley.
"Upper house MPs for Northern Victoria Region Tania Maxwell (Derryn Hinch's Justice Party) and Wendy Lovell (Liberal Party), also provided a strong individual commitment to advocate for the Wodonga Project as they have done over the past two years," she added.
The Ovens and Murray Regional Partnership made funding for the Wodonga Project a top three priority for the 2023 Victorian Budget.
