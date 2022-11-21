The Border Mail
Truck driver penalised for negligent driving after crash on Hume Highway in Albury which closed lane

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated November 22 2022 - 5:09pm, first published 10:00am
Emergency services providing assistance on the Hume Highway in Albury after a truck crashed through the safety barrier on Tuesday morning. Picture by Mark Jesser

A truck driver who crashed on the Hume Highway at Albury and reduced southbound traffic to one lane has been penalised.

