Albury Myth defeats Wodonga Bulldogs in Albury Tennis Association pennant

By Trish Moore
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:19pm, first published 10:34am
Albury Myth's Brock Dixon played superbly in both singles and doubles during the team's three sets to one win over Wodonga Bulldogs.

Albury Myth jumped into top spot on the back of outstanding displays by Brock Dixon and Shaun Mulraney in Albury Tennis Association's Section 1 men's pennant on Saturday.

