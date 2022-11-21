Albury Myth defeats Wodonga Bulldogs in Albury Tennis Association pennant

Albury Myth jumped into top spot on the back of outstanding displays by Brock Dixon and Shaun Mulraney in Albury Tennis Association's Section 1 men's pennant on Saturday.
Albury posted the win three sets, 24 games to Wodonga Bulldogs' one set, 14 games and took the top position on the ladder.
Albury Warriors' Brendan Liddell and Nick Vicary dominated on court all day against St Patrick's Gold, claiming all sets in singles and doubles with a result four sets, 28 games to nil sets, 10 games.
In Section 2, Wodonga Bushrangers demonstrated their might against St Patrick's, winning five sets, 47 games to two sets, 44 games.
Bushrangers' Brendan Pooley and St Patrick's' Shayne Mumberson battled each other all day.
Pooley narrowly won all three sets, while Wodonga took top position on the ladder.
Wodonga Raiders overcame Forrest Hill Wombats six sets, 50 games to one set, 27 games.
Forrest Hill Galahs were in supreme form, defeating Thurgoona Sharks seven sets, 56 games to nil sets, 19 games.
Albury Heart won the derby with Albury Gold by five sets, 49 games to two sets, 37 games. In Section 3, Forrest Hill Blues narrowly defeated Albury Grey three sets apiece, 42 games to 39 games. The Blues hold the ladder lead.
Another tight match was played between home clubs Thurgoona Bears and Thurgoona Wolves; the Bears winning three sets apiece and 35 games to 32 games.
Wodonga Knights were too strong for Wodonga Pirates, winning five sets, 45 games to one set, 23 games.
Forrest Hill Tigers easily defeated Glenly six sets, 48 games to nil sets, 13 games.
In Section 4 mixed, Thurgoona Panthers defeated Thurgoona Lions four sets, 27 games to two sets, 20 games.
Sam George locking in three wins for the day.
In Section 1 ladies, Thurgoona Jade won a thriller over Wodonga Larrikins.
Forrest Hill defeated Wodonga Diamonds six sets, 48 games to nil sets, 16 games. They remain ladder leaders.
