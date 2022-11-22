Small businesses across the Albury region struggling to stay afloat amid rising costs can now access specialised help under a new program.
Border business advisers Greg Bowers and Kevin Bascomb so wanted small business owners to find success. They merged with a previous provider based in Wagga and opened Albury's first Enterprise Plus office.
A key grant, they said, was offered in NSW through the Business Connect program.
Mr Bowers said the program provided one-on-one advice and support and would help Border businesses increase sustainability and confidence.
"It's all funded by the NSW government, so there are no fees to the small business owners and participants," he said.
"Service providers such as Enterprise Plus provide specific region-based, high-need or specialist services."
Mr Bowers said he wanted Enterprise Plus to "provide a centralised service" and a hub for like-minded people to share, connect and network.
"We wanted to rebrand a couple of businesses to a single entity," he said.
Mr Bowers and Mr Bascomb have also opened a business hub, which they said would provide hot desks, offices to rent and networking events.
Tuesday the pair launched the Olive Street business, with Albury's MP Justin Clancy cutting the ribbon.
"We have sold around 40 tickets for the event and we hope it will be a success," Mr Bowers said.
"All services are free, but we have to let people know we are here so they can access the resources."
