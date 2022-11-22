The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Enterprise Plus has opened an office in Albury for small businesses

SE
By Sophie Else
November 22 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Business Advisors Greg Bowers and Kevin Bascomb want small businesses to access help if needed. Picture by Ash Smith

Small businesses across the Albury region struggling to stay afloat amid rising costs can now access specialised help under a new program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.