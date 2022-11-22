The Border Mail
Jacob Barber won't play at Wodonga next year as he travels overseas

Andrew Moir
Updated November 22 2022 - 11:58am, first published 11:31am
Wodonga's Jacob Barber tries to tackle Albury's Mitchell Scott. Barber has made a strong impression since joining the club in 2018.

The Bulldog of Wodonga's midfield will miss next year in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

