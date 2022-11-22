The Bulldog of Wodonga's midfield will miss next year in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Hard-nosed Jacob Barber will travel and work overseas with his partner.
"I love him, you know what you're going to get, he's hard, doesn't shirk an issue, he's clean, uses the ball well and he's a great leader, he'll be very much missed," coach Jordan Taylor praised.
Taylor and Barber are kindred spirits in terms of their toughness and determination.
"He's just got that feeling that you want to run out with him, he'll do anything for you and you'd do anything for him, I can't speak highly enough of him," Taylor added.
Barber joined the Bulldogs in 2018 from Tallangatta and District club Kiewa-Sandy Creek.
He's a poster boy for taking a punt to tackle the higher level.
Barber has played 63 games and finished top five in this year's best and fairest.
His loss means Wodonga is now without two on-ballers.
Canberra-based Alex Smout told The Border Mail a fortnight ago he won't return after he and his partner recently had a baby girl and football was no longer his priority.
The club is currently talking with two potential midfielders, as well as a key forward.
The Bulldogs have already added to their big man department after signing two-metre plus ruck Bailey Griffiths from South Adelaide.
He primarily played basketball as a junior, although his uncle is Dean Brogan, a 2004 premiership player at Port Adelaide.
