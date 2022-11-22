Toby Murray insists he's ready to play AFL football if his name gets called out in next week's draft.
Strong performances for the Murray Bushrangers earned the 19-year-old a VFL call-up from Collingwood and Murray then returned to play a key role for Wangaratta Rovers in their Ovens and Murray finals campaign.
With a run for the Allies at the National Championships rounding out an action-packed season, the 200cm prospect tested at the AFL Draft Combine in Melbourne.
"If you get invited to the Combine, you're definitely in the mix," Murray said.
"We always do pre-season testing with Bushies in Melbourne but this felt a lot different because it had a more significance.
"It's just a wait-and-see game, whether you're lucky enough that a club selects you and gives you that chance to prove yourself.
"The goal is to get drafted and if I did end up on a list, it would mean everything.
"I've been working towards it for plenty of years so being able to get that opportunity would mean the world.
"But, then again, if I'm unlucky enough not to get picked up, I'll go down to Melbourne or Adelaide and play the highest level of football I can there.
"Whether that be the VFL or SANFL, I'll try to enjoy my footy the whole way through."
Murray's packed schedule had him primed for a thrilling September as Rovers made it to within one game of the O and M grand final.
"It was a bit unexpected, all the footy that was going on," Murray said.
"I didn't really have a break but I loved every bit of it and took the opportunities when they came.
"I was a bit nervous heading into finals but 'Crezza' reassured me that I was ready for O and M seniors.
"It was really good knowing he was behind me and all the boys helped me a lot.
"That game against Albury was one of those I won't ever forget, the way we came back. It was remarkable.
"I'm not sure how we did it but the boys hooked in and came out on top."
Yarrawonga eventually ended the Hawks' dream with a late charge to take the preliminary final away from them at Bunton Park.
"Lachie Howe's a very good footballer but I did what I could in the ruck, trying to halve the contest," Murray said.
"It was a very good finals series.
"I think my game's come on a fair bit the past season or two.
"This year, with no COVID interruptions, getting a bit more consistency with games each week, I was able to build a bit more of a block.
"Finding that consistency with training and games, it was really good."
