Presented by Revolution Theatre Productions in conjunction with Murray High School, the show is an up-to-date adaptation of Kenneth Grahame's classic performed by Murray High students. Join in the fun on the riverbank as the loveable Mole and new best friend Ratty get mixed up in Toad's latest crazes. Help stop the impetuous Toad being carted off to jail and join Badger and Otter as they try to save Toad Hall from being overrun by the weasels.