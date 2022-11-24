FRONT UP
Albury-born country singer songwriter Hayley Jensen will return to the Border on Sunday to perform. Jensen has been described as a world-class, powerhouse performer. Jensen kicked-off 2022 with a bang, hitting the road to launch the Number 1 album with a massive national tour, which resulted in it re-entering the ARIA charts on multiple occasions. Jensen is a former Australian Idol and The Voice contestant and Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund ambassador.
TAKE A LOOK
Teddy bears and trains and the forever-held delights of dolls will surely get Border crafters swooning with excitement this weekend. Now in its 34th year, the event is open to everyone and will feature doll houses, quilting, card-making, knitting, train models and Lego. Tickets are available at the door for $5, with proceeds going to charity.
PLAY UP
Presented by Revolution Theatre Productions in conjunction with Murray High School, the show is an up-to-date adaptation of Kenneth Grahame's classic performed by Murray High students. Join in the fun on the riverbank as the loveable Mole and new best friend Ratty get mixed up in Toad's latest crazes. Help stop the impetuous Toad being carted off to jail and join Badger and Otter as they try to save Toad Hall from being overrun by the weasels.
LISTEN TO
Artist Shannon Noll will perform all of hits, including two No.1 multi-platinum sellers and his first 10 singles all back inside the ARIA top 10. Noll has topped the charts over the past 17 years and is also the only Australian male artist in Australian chart history to have 10 consecutive top 10 singles.
ROCK OUT
The big rock gig is loading the vans for a night of pure rock n roll. The KISStory headline is bringing pure power, energy and unbridled rock indulgence that is KISS. Along for the ride are Lies N' Destruction with their blistering renditions of the dirty and opulent Guns N' Roses hits.
DINE WITH
The market that offers international food trucks and stalls with a dedicated dessert section is set to return on Saturday, with entertainment including sideshow alley, rides and jumping castles and music until late. The family-friendly event is $2 at the door.
