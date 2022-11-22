Snow in the North East in November isn't unheard of, but couldn't have been expected by many less than two weeks out from summer.
Parts of the region turned white on Monday as a result of a series of cold fronts.
The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted temperatures to gradually increase as the week goes on after a top of just 16.7 degrees on the Border on Monday, almost 10 degrees cooler than the long-term November average of 25.4.
A maximum temperature of 28 degrees has been forecast for Saturday.
Meteorologist Keris Arndt said snow had been predicted down to about 700 metres, however places only half that height, such as Tawonga, could have been mistaken for a ski resort.
"We are quite a bit below average, especially the last couple of days, temperature wise. We don't have climate summaries for November and spring yet, but I wouldn't be surprised if we see average temperatures well below what you'd usually expect for this time of year," he said.
Cold conditions on Monday were a talking point at Tawonga, with snow covering the town's bowling green.
Tawonga-Mount Beauty Bowling Club president David McDonough said it was the second time in 22 years he had seen snow on the green at this time of the year.
"I don't know how long it lasted, but there was no damage. I was expecting the clubhouse to be full of water, but everything was intact," he said.
"The last time it happened it filled up the back gutter on the clubhouse and the water came down the inside wall.
"It's been a talking point around town and I've been pulled up a few times to ask if I've been skating yet.
"We're only 10 days or so out from the first day of summer, but I'm yet to be convinced (laughs)."
"Warnings are for minor flooding through North East Victoria at the moment and we're watching all that water from a few weeks ago travel down the Murray," he added.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
