YOUR SAY: Rural electricity customers aren't getting a fair deal

By Letters to the Editor
Updated November 23 2022 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
Electricity customers in rural areas are not getting a fair deal from electrical suppliers, one reader says.

Rural customers don't get fair deal

When I moved to Albury 10 months ago I was amazed when I received my first electricity bill. I have looked at my usage and how I could reduce the account. I did the price comparison with other vendors, with very little savings.

