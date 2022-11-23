YOUR SAY: Rural electricity customers aren't getting a fair deal

When I moved to Albury 10 months ago I was amazed when I received my first electricity bill. I have looked at my usage and how I could reduce the account. I did the price comparison with other vendors, with very little savings.
Then I compared our prices with a friend in Wollongong who is on the same plan and the results were amazing.
Daily supply charge - Albury: $1.55 daily, Wollongong: $0.91 daily.
As I am on a smart meter I have three rates in Albury - Off-peak (2pm to 5pm and 10pm to 7am): 21.26c kWh, peak (5pm to 8pm): 39.2c kWh, shoulder (7am to 2pm and 8pm to 10pm): 36.5c kWh.
My friend in Wollongong pays a general rate 24 hours a day of 26.5c kWh.
Electricity customers in rural areas are not getting a fair deal from electrical suppliers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Unfortunately, a Wangaratta footballer has been advised by his surgeon that missing 12 months of football following a knee reconstruction is a myth, which is highlighted in the article.
As a physiotherapist this is concerning when a message like this is highlighted.
Currently nearly one in three reconstructions fail and 50 per cent of clients don't get back to their previous level of sport (backed by research).
In addition, there is a higher re-rupture rate when players return before 12 months.
Possibly this is because rehab has been insufficient but given high re-rupture rates exist in the AFL system (assumed complete rehab is taking place), it would indicate that early returns aren't helping.
It doesn't help when patients are given this expectation that is higher risk and often not achievable.
Wine regions like Rutherglen have over 140 years of great wine-making families and that should be celebrated. Melbourne needs to feature its fine regional produce far more the way Tasmania does. It's time to treasure the state's produce far more.
Regional arts centres should feature local wines. Turf clubs should have race names and feature race days to back wineries.
