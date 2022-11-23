The Border Mail

Landy beats Moore in Albury Tennis Association's Tuesday ladies pennant

By Trish Moore
November 23 2022 - 2:47pm
Joan Landy led ideally as her team won the final set against Moore.

Captain Joan Landy guided her team to a last-set win over Moore in Tuesday ladies section 1 pennant.

