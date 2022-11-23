Landy beats Moore in Albury Tennis Association's Tuesday ladies pennant

Captain Joan Landy guided her team to a last-set win over Moore in Tuesday ladies section 1 pennant.
Landy's Joan, Jo Lewis, Brenda Roberts and Sue Carlin and Moore's Amber Kotzur, Trish, Sandy van de Staadt and Ros Frawley were tied with two sets to go. Landy won the deciding set with Carlin, six games to love. The result: three sets apiece, 31 games to 29 games.
Wurtz's Di, Helen Curtis, Dee Gordon and Carol Sewell started strongly, claiming the first two sets 8-7 and 8-4 to overcome Sands four sets, 35 games to two sets, 29 games.
In Section 2, Scammell overcame Semmler four sets, 31 games to two sets, 20 games. Sheil won four epic tiebreakers 6-5 against Aylmore to win their clash.
In Section 3, Antone's Norelle Webb, June Kent and Enid Antone won by one set and one game, defeating Huckstepp two sets, 23 games to one set, 22 games. Cannon's Juleen, Gillian Dwerryhouse and Jan Dihood defeated Jones three sets, 27 games to nil sets, 27 games.
