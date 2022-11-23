The Border Mail
Albury hospital emergency department entrance changes due to building works

By Local News
Updated November 23 2022 - 2:11pm, first published 1:00pm
Signs explaining the early works to construct Albury Wodonga Health's new emergency department went up at Albury hospital earlier this year. Picture by Mark Jesser

The emergency department entrance and triage area at Albury hospital will change from Wednesday, November 23, owing to ongoing construction.

