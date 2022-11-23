The emergency department entrance and triage area at Albury hospital will change from Wednesday, November 23, owing to ongoing construction.
Patients seeking emergency care should now enter the department's triage through the former day procedure unit via the main car park.
New signage and dedicated car parks have been installed, with the main hospital entrance remaining unchanged.
A purpose-built access road on the main site will give ambulance and other emergency services direct access to the new triage area.
Albury Wodonga Health emergency department nurse unit manager Lindsay Nichol said the relocation was needed to support the next stage of construction of the hospital's new emergency department.
"We've worked really hard with our clinical teams to ensure minimal disruption to our patients," he said.
