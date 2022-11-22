A drug addict's rampage through Albury's major department store and its cinema centre left a trail of damage coated in blood smears and splatter.
In an effort to get out of Regent Cinemas, Alex Brian McLeod walked right through the screen in cinema two.
McLeod could not provide police with a reason for the break-ins, during which there was no attempt to steal any property.
But he did at one stage break an arm off a mannequin in the Myer store he used to smash glass in the Swift Street entrance doors.
When the store assistant manager arrived on site after being alerted by back-to-base alarm system, she saw McLeod holding what appeared to be a baseball bat.
This turned out to be the mannequin arm, Albury Local Court has been told.
The Corowa man has pleaded guilty, via a video link to Junee jail, to two charges of break and enter and destroy property, destroy or damage property and enter enclosed lands.
His matter was adjourned to the Toronto Local Court near Newcastle after an submission was made by defence lawyer Jaimee Simonsen, who told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that McLeod grew up in the area and had moved back there "more recently".
Police said McLeod, 45, of Vera Street, forced open the David Street entrance doors of Myer in Albury on November 7 at 12.12am.
"The accused ran into the store, leaving a trail of blood as he went to the cosmetics area."
McLeod caused "a large amount of damage" to stock he knocked to the floor, along with security sensors.
He then knocked over and damaged two mannequins.
McLeod moved to the women's clothing section and knocked over a couple of racks.
A security guard arrived soon after but left the store on seeing McLeod walk down an escalator. Police found him lying on the floor.
Albury Council CCTV footage showed McLeod climbing a tree outside the cinema centre at 12.01am, using this to get on to an awning to force his way inside.
