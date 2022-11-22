The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Albury Court hears police found Corowa man on the floor in Myer after rampage

By Nigel McNay
November 23 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Brian McLeod

A drug addict's rampage through Albury's major department store and its cinema centre left a trail of damage coated in blood smears and splatter.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.