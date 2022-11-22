Five wickets for Zimbabwe international Tendai Chisoro helped St Patrick's win a low-scoring thriller against Wodonga Raiders on Tuesday night.
In the first round of the provincial T20 competition, 16 wickets fell for only 125 runs at Birallee Park, where the Pool B opener went down to the wire.
Chasing just 63 for victory on a dusty track, Patties slumped to 3/11 and then 5/32 but managed to knock off the runs with six balls to spare to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.
Chisoro picked up 5-13 from his four overs, with fellow spinner Max Heriot impressing again, the teenager collecting 1-15.
"I would take that wicket anywhere I go," Chisoro smiled.
"Me and Maxy bowled a good line and length and the ball turned and made it difficult for them to score.
"They didn't get away because we kept on top.
"Everyone that bowled today was disciplined, they bowled line and length and we didn't give them any width.
"We bowled wicket to wicket, compared to their bowlers, who gave a few freebies."
Raiders captain Alistair Burge top-scored with 17 but only two of his team-mates reached double-figures.
Opening bowlers Luke Evans and Josh Murphy picked up two wickets each on a night when coach Liam Scammell and captain Dean Nicholson watched from the boundary.
St Pat's were firm favourites at the innings break but when Chisoro, Matt Crawshaw and Harry Kreutzberger trudged back to the sheds for a total of two runs, it was game on.
Burge (2-8) had his tail up and there were also wickets for Chanaka Ranaweera, Greg Roberts and Tom Powell as the visitors faltered.
But Neil Smith steadied the ship with a patient 19 off 46 balls and even when he was run out in the 16th over, Nick Brown (11) and Isaac Keighran (6) dragged St Pat's over the line.
"It wasn't easy," Smith said.
"The wicket was pretty dry, balls keeping low and plenty of spin, so it wasn't pretty but job done.
"We wanted to go out there with a positive mindset.
"We wanted to use the powerplay and try to hit through the field or over the top.
"But we lost three early and for me, it was just to try to bat through.
"Winning's a good habit to have.
"We've played four games of cricket and won four.
"The positive thing for us is we haven't quite put a full performance together.
"We've got North Albury on the weekend, which will be a really big test but we're looking forward to it and we've got some guys in form."
Lavington beat Albury in the other Pool B game.
North Albury dismissed East Albury for 55 in Pool A and won by eight wickets, while Wodonga comfortably saw off New City.
