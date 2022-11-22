The Border Mail
Tendai Chisoro takes five wickets in St Patrick's T20 win over Wodonga Raiders

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 22 2022 - 9:17pm, first published 9:00pm
Five wickets for Zimbabwe international Tendai Chisoro helped St Patrick's win a low-scoring thriller against Wodonga Raiders on Tuesday night.

