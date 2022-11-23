A DRAFT climate change plan for Wodonga is not about whether you believe in global warming, one of the city's councillors says.
Danny Lowe was commenting ahead of the city deciding at this week's council meeting to put the adaption action blueprint out for public feedback.
The plan runs from 2022 to 2027 and covers emissions, waste behaviour and climate-related health issues.
It replaces a previous plan that ran from 2017 to 2021.
"This is not about whether you believe in global warming or not," Cr Lowe said.
"It doesn't matter which camp you sit in, this is about climate risk and adaptation planning so it's about our preparedness to limit the cost to council.
"It's casting an eye over all our policies with a climate risk lens and I think that can only benefit the community because it will cost council money if they don't do this and therefore if it costs council money it costs ratepayers money.
"The better we're prepared with planning the better the outcomes will be."
Councillor Olga Quilty expressed a similar sentiment.
"This plan is not about complaining and asking where global warming is on a day like today," she said.
"It is about living in a country with very harsh climate conditions and making sure that we have solid infrastructure, (a) healthy and resilient community and nice life in the harsh conditions we live in."
Councillor Ron Mildren is keen to have strong input on the draft plan.
"I would like to think that we will get a balanced and full and wholesome response from our community on this, because this has significant implications potentially going into the long term for our municipality and the rest of the country," he said.
"We really do need to get good feedback and deal with all the assumptions and presumptions that underpin this document."
Also at Monday night's meeting, the council agreed to stay in the Goulburn Murray Climate Alliance, a group of 20 local government areas, agencies and Alpine resorts that promotes regional action on climate change.
It followed a cost-benefit analysis being done to address councillor concerns about the value of Wodonga being in the league.
That assessment found there would be savings derived over 20 years through being in the alliance particularly with the adoption of LED street lighting which is tipped to save the city $7 million over 20 years.
