The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga councillor Danny Lowe says fresh climate plan for city is about addressing cost of changes in conditions

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 24 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lightning steaks over the Wodonga sky above street lights which have been changed to LED hardware as part of climate change adaptation. Picture by Mark Jesser

A DRAFT climate change plan for Wodonga is not about whether you believe in global warming, one of the city's councillors says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.