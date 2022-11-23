The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Guilty plea to murder following death at Everton caravan park

By Local News
Updated November 23 2022 - 11:13am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ricky John Williams.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.