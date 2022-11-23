Guilty plea to murder following death at Everton caravan park

A MAN has pleaded guilty to the murder of a woman at a North East caravan park last year.
Ricky John Williams on Tuesday admitted to the killing of Carmen Niklaus at the Everton Caravan and Tourist Park on December 6 last year.
The plea came during an appearance before the Supreme Court in Melbourne before judicial register Tim Freeman.
Williams is to face the next stage in proceedings at the Wangaratta court house on February 23 next year.
He remains in custody.
A plea hearing will be held in Wangaratta head of a sentence being handed down.
Loved ones expressed grief at Ms Niklaus passing following her murder.
Mourners at the late woman's funeral were told she had had demons and lived a troubled life.
"We are saddened, we are angry, we are frustrated, and we all despair at those circumstances, each wishing something could have been done to prevent this from happening," mourners were told.
"Each wishing Carmen could have had another chance to make a real go of her life."
