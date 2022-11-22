The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Armed robber among those sought by Albury police

By Local News
Updated November 23 2022 - 9:41am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jake Crighton-Cromb.

Albury police are seeking help to find several people with warrants out for their arrest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.