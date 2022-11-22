WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Armed robber among those sought by Albury police

Albury police are seeking help to find several people with warrants out for their arrest.
Jake Crighton-Cromb is being sought on one arrest warrant.
Crighton-Cromb, who is known to flee from police during dangerous high-speed chases, is well known to officers in both Albury and Wodonga.
He has a distinctive tattoo on the left side of his neck commemorating his brother Shaun Crighton, who died in a car crash.
Officers are also seeking help to locate Kane Cooper, who has seven outstanding warrants.
He resides in the Deniliquin area.
Tyson Smith Anderson has links to Albury, Howlong, Benalla and Wangaratta.
He allegedly fled police by jumping into the Murray River from the Kremur Street boat ramp earlier this year while on the run.
A 12-gauge shotgun used in the Benalla armed robbery was allegedly found in the boot of his vehicle.
Police are also working to locate Joseph Fellows.
The Border man has one warrant out for his arrest.
Officers continue to seek Tanisha Morritt after previously seeking help to locate her.
Anyone with information can call police on (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
