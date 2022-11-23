The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Mike Zielinski is the new Albury United women's senior coach

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 23 2022 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury United's new coach Mike Zielinski. Picture by Mark Jesser

Mike Zielinski has replaced Tony Cigana as the coach of Albury United's double-winning senior women's team.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.