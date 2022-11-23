Mike Zielinski has replaced Tony Cigana as the coach of Albury United's double-winning senior women's team.
Poland-born Zielinski, 42, takes over a Greens side which followed up back-to-back league championships by defeating Albury Hotspurs in AWFA's first cup final for three years.
He's ambitious and arrives with vast playing and coaching experience, including spells in England, Poland and Sydney.
Zielinski formed and coached and women's team at Twin City last season but jumped at the opportunity to pick up where Cigana left off at Jelbart Park.
"I'm excited, it's a dream come true," Zielinski said.
"Taking a role with the team that won the competition, that's a big pressure but at the same time, my style of coaching is completely different to Tony's.
"I'm still learning and 42 is not old for a coach.
"I haven't met with the team yet but I watched them in the final and I was impressed.
"I love female football, it's still pure without the egos that you sometimes have with men's football.
"I believe, at this level, I can definitely help.
"I've got my C Licence, I got a job with AWFA coaching the under-16s and then came this offer.
"I was talking to other clubs already but you don't say no when an opportunity like that comes.
"That's why it's United for me."
United scored 148 goals and only dropped two points en route to the league title but it was the showpiece at Lavington Sports Ground which Cigana craved most of all.
"I've been six years in the role and I always said that if I won the cup, I was going to retire," he said.
"I wanted to go out on a high.
"The past six years has been great. I've had the players from under-17s all the way through to seniors and I've done what I could with them.
"They've exceeded my expectations and I'm really happy with where we finished up.
"They thoroughly deserve everything they've got coming to them."
It was an emotional Cigana who lifted the cup after a thrilling cup final against Hotspurs.
"I'll never forget that," he said.
"Plus, I'm on a 39-game winning streak as well and going through undefeated for two seasons, I couldn't be any prouder of the girls.
"I'm grateful for all the support I got from the club as well.
"They're on a high and now it's up to them to keep going.
"The foundation has been laid and hopefully there's more success for years to come."
Zielinski will also play rugby for the Albury-Wodonga Steamers next year and he's keen to bring the best of both codes to his role at United.
"I've always wanted to implement the rugby culture into soccer," he said.
"The camaraderie, the positive vibes, the respect to the referee, respect to the opposition, respect to the crowd.
"Yes, we can play tough, physically, but we're not hurting anyone on purpose.
"At this level of football, unfortunately sometimes you don't see that good culture and that was my main focus at my former club, Twin City.
"I'll look to continue building on that, with not only Albury United but with other clubs, and I've already built quite good relationships with other coaches from other clubs so it will benefit everyone.
"The camaraderie and feeling of a unit is something I love about women's football, playing as a team rather than individuals."
