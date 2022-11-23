"As tough as any Wodonga Cup in the past decade."
That's the assessment of leading Wodonga trainer Craig Widdison after the final field was released early on Wednesday for Racing Wodonga's premier race.
Eight horses are weighted above the minimum weight of 54kg and boast a rating of 82 or higher to underline the quality of the field for Friday's Wodonga Gold Cup.
Some of Victoria's biggest stables will make the trek to Wodonga including Ben and JD Hayes (Biometric), Ciaron Maher and David Eustace (Black Sail and Ascension), Peter Moody (Lucky Decision) and Mick Price and Michael Kent (Jnr) (French Emperor).
The jockey ranks also boast some of Victoria's leading riders including Daniel Stackhouse, Dean Holland, Harry Coffey and Teo Nugent.
Widdison will fly the flag for hometown trainers with Banger while David O'Prey is sweating on a scratching so This Skilled Cat can force its way into the race.
"It looks tough enough, doesn't it?," Widdison said.
"It's certainly as strong a cup as any that we have had recently.
"Traditionally you get two or three horses who make the trip that have high ratings but this year there are half-a-dozen.
"I think the Kilmore Cup meeting being abandoned last Sunday has really boosted field sizes for the whole of the Wodonga Cup meeting."
After a quick early glance at the field, Widdison expected French Emperor to vie for cup favouritism for the training partnership of Price and Kent (Jnr).
The stable is a previous winner of the $100,000 feature with Stratigraphy in 2013 who was partnered by Craig Newitt.
"I've only had a quick look at the field but you would think French Emperor will be hard to beat," he said.
"Its won three in a row including a Benchmark 90 Handicap last start at Flemington which is a strong form pointer for a race like the Wodonga Cup."
ALSO IN SPORT
The stars have aligned for club officials with capacity fields for most of the nine-race card and the forecast of fine weather with a top of 24 degrees.
"You would think the club would be delighted with how the day is shaping up, especially after those couple of years with Covid," Widdison said.
"Good competitive fields in not only the cup but all the supporting races as well.
"There is also a few more of those better jockeys making the trip which is pleasing for the club from a betting turnover point of view.
"Looks like it's going to be perfect weather and the track is in magic order.
"It will be interesting to see how big a crowd rocks up, especially with Diesel playing after the last race which should provide some great entertainment and atmosphere."
