EVER-improving Albury sprinter Mnementh is off to the paddock with an eye towards a city winter campaign next year.
Mnementh continued his remarkable rise up the ranks with a second city victory, this time taking out a $150,000 Benchmark 100 (1200m) on Ballarat Cup day.
It was a strong return to form from Mnementh after finishing 11th behind Front Page in the $2 million Kosciuszko.
It completed a short and sharp preparation with trainer Mitch Beer revealing the horse is off to the paddock.
"He went super, I couldn't be happier," Beer said of Mnementh's performance.
"He didn't come through the Kosciuszko well at all so it was good to see him bounce back because he was flying leading into the Kosciuszko and obviously went disappointing.
"He'll go to the paddock now. Obviously you don't have to be a genius to work out that he's had two runs on a heavy and they've been career highlights.
"He's a fresh horse, he loves a good gap between runs and if we go a month between's runs it's pretty much Christmas and I know we're in uncharted waters weather wise but you're a good chance of getting hard tracks and hot days and that's a bad combination for that horse."
Beer plans to have Mnementh ready to defend his crown in the City Handicap at Albury but fears his rating will now be too high.
He said another tilt at the Wagga Town Plate, or a trip to Warrnambool for the Wangoom, are likely targets.
"He's probably rated a bit high for the City Handicap now," Beer said.
The Ballarat victory took Mnementh's career earnings past $320,000.
