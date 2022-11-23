The Border Mail

Mitch Beer-trained Mnementh off to the spelling paddock after Ballarat victory

By Matt Malone
Updated November 23 2022 - 6:31pm, first published 6:00pm
The Mitch Beer-trained Mnementh scored his second city victory last Saturday at Ballarat with Teo Nugent aboard. Picture by Racing Photos

EVER-improving Albury sprinter Mnementh is off to the paddock with an eye towards a city winter campaign next year.

