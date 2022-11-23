Albury nurses walked off the job on Wednesday morning as part of a 24-hour statewide strike over nurse-to-patient ratios and poor work conditions.
Striking Albury nurses are furious at a shortage of 80 nurses at Albury Wodonga Health.
Their action coincides with the Border Medical Association and Better Border Health rebuffing Victorian premier Daniel Andrews' claims on Monday that there were "no answers" to a greenfield site for a new hospital for the region.
Nurses and Midwives Association president Geoff Hudson said the nursing crisis was a separate issue to the call for a new hospital, but "go hand in hand".
"A new hospital is absolutely necessary and we recognise that - but you need to staff that hospital," he said. "The new hospital is needed but we also need the staff to operate it - both issues go hand in hand."
North East Trades and Labour Council representative Chip Eling, who fractured his hip at an incident outside a prepolling station in Wodonga on Monday, said his hospital experience spurred him to speak at yesterday's nursing rally.
"Staff here are over-run, it's not their fault - they do a great job - but they deserve a fair go," he said.
The BMA and Better Border Health said they welcomed Mr Andrews' affirmation on Monday of a joint effort between NSW and Victoria to solve the health crisis, but rejected the premier's claim that there were "no answers" regarding a potential greenfield site.
They called for disclosure about how the $558 million joint funding announced in October will be spent.
"In recent months, there has been a small number of potential greenfield sites nominated ... for a new single site hospital for Albury-Wodonga," BBH spokeswoman Di Thomas said.
"Our community would welcome a public discussion of these sites ... to ensure the best possible expenditure of public money to meet our long-term health needs."
Ms Thomas said forecasts included in the clinical services plan were subject to revision by the NSW and Victorian governments before the premiers' announcement in October.
"That revision resulted in an 18,000 sq/m reduction in the footprint for the new hospital," Ms Thomas said.
"Details of the revised clinical services plan, including any changes to the numbers of beds and services ... have not been made public."
Ms Thomas said there was universal acknowledgment that the $558 million would fund only the initial stages of a new hospital.
