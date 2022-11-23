The Border Mail
Albury nurses strike as lobby groups revive new hospital debate

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated November 23 2022 - 6:12pm, first published 4:30pm
Nurses starting their 24-hour strike gather outside Albury hospital on Wednesday morning. Pictures by Mark Jesser

Albury nurses walked off the job on Wednesday morning as part of a 24-hour statewide strike over nurse-to-patient ratios and poor work conditions.

Ted Howes

