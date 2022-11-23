In the lead up to Albury Wodonga Karting Club's hosting of the all female Pink Plate race event, one of its members has been given a handy head start.
Piper Muller, 17, has scored a cash grant through being named the latest recipient of Wodonga Council's Young Achiever Scheme.
She'll utilise the funds to purchase new tyres for the Pink Plate race held on January's 28-29, which is expected to bring around 40 female entrants to the border from throughout Victoria, NSW and Queensland.
The event was originally slated to be held last month, but flooding to the track at the club's Wodonga base pushed it back to January.
Muller will be vying to cross the line in first, with the winner awarded a set of specialised pink plates to embellish their kart until the following event in 12 months' time.
Sheree Muller, Piper's mother and Albury Wodonga Karting Club president, said it's a great acknowledgment for a lesser known sport which is allowing girls to kick into gear and show what they've got on the track.
"This competition means a lot to her and she has certainly been working hard and is hoping to win," she said.
"To be competitive, tyres have to be replaced before every big race meet so that might be eight times a year.
"It's great that our local council can help young people out in this way.
"I am hoping that Piper's success with the grant might raise awareness within our club so that others apply."
