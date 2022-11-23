A proud tradition is revived on Thursday when Albury hosts the Melbourne Cricket Club's members club in an exhibition match at Billson Park.
Albury Cricket Club and the XXIX Club will play 40 overs a side, with the first ball at 1pm following a BBQ lunch at the ground.
It's a fixture almost a year in the making after Albury captain Ross Dixon played for England's Marylebone Cricket Club against Melbourne at the MCG last December.
"I'm hugely proud that I've managed to get them back to the region," Dixon said.
"It's a significant day that hopefully starts to rebuild that relationship and brings back some of the tradition the region's cricket associations had for much of the last century, which we haven't seen recently.
"The 29ers had a long relationship with the Riverina for many years, playing against different associations, the Albury Club or the Riverina Club in Wagga.
"They haven't been up to the region for a number of years but when I played at the MCG for the MCC, an opportunity arose to bring them back to the region so here they are."
There's no trophy or league points up for grabs but it's an occasion which promises plenty for the cricket purist and the casual observer alike.
"It's a celebration of where the club's at and a celebration of cricket," Dixon said.
"It's important for us to sometimes play just because we love the game.
"It's also a chance for blokes to get the afternoon off work which is why we seem to have good availability for it!"
There's local interest in the MCC side, Wodonga's highly-rated batter Will Ashton having been invited to play.
Lunch is $20 and the bar will be open from midday.
Albury then hosts its third Pink Stumps Day on Saturday, when East Albury are the visitors.
"We've got the marquee back and the ladies lunch from 3-6pm, combined with our sponsors day," Dixon said.
"It's a huge day for the club but more importantly, raising funds for the McGrath Foundation and those who have been affected by breast cancer."
