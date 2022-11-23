The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Albury Cricket Club hosting Melbourne Cricket Club's XXIX Club at Billson Park

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 23 2022 - 2:03pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury captain Ross Dixon played for the MCC in Melbourne last year. Picture by Mark Jesser

A proud tradition is revived on Thursday when Albury hosts the Melbourne Cricket Club's members club in an exhibition match at Billson Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.