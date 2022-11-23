A magistrate has strongly reprimanded a Lavington man over an ongoing pattern of domestic violence that culminated in him entering her home armed with a half-metre metal pole.
The woman, his former partner of 34 years and wife of 27, was put in such fear that she immediately fled, running to the home of a neighbour who then called police.
James Maurice France used a key he had kept to enter her Wentworth Court home on November 5 about 9.50am.
He was armed, Albury Local Court has heard, as he was looking for the man he believed was in a relationship with his ex-wife.
During the incident, France, 51, confronted the victim and raised the metal jack, from his car, above his head, "making her feel she was about to be assaulted".
France left when he realised no one else was in the house, though was still at the front of the property when police arrived soon afterwards.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said this was a serious incident, something made clear by the fear suffered by his victim.
It took place after France had already indulged in a relentless campaign of sending messages - many of these menacing - to the woman, in the wake of forming the belief she was seeing another man.
When police interviewed the woman that day, police took 89 photographs of the large number of messages she had kept.
One message read: "You won't be seeing your grandson anymore."
France, who has since moved to Nowra to take up temporary work as a builder, pleaded guilty to charges of using a carriage service to menace, harass or offend, intimidation, being armed with the intention of committing an indictable offence and contravention of an apprehended violence order.
Defence lawyer Chirag Patel said while this was absolutely no excuse, there had been a degree of provocation in that his client was sent messages from the other man that in effect said: "I'm sleeping with your wife".
"(France) knows clearly that this was no solution," he said of the incident at the victim's home.
"He had at no stage intended to threaten his wife, the victim."
Mr Patel said that when France realised the man was not there, "he put the implement down".
Ms McLaughlin said the series of messages "wasn't a one-off or two-off offence", while the being armed with intent offence was aggravated by this taking place in the woman's own home "where she is entitled to feel safe".
France was convicted and placed on an 18-month community corrections order.
Ms McLaughlin also fined him $5400.
