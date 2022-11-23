A therapy business aimed at helping children with neurodevelopmental disorders and physical injuries achieve important milestones has opened on the Border.
Albury Wodonga Occupational Therapy, focused on play-based techniques, is the brainchild of Susie Bush, who was keen to replicate the model after seeing the positive impacts it had on her two sons when she and her husband moved to the US in 2017.
Ms Bush, who has a background in nutrition and public health, wanted to put her on spin on the method, used to improve functional growth and emotional wellbeing in children, after returning home to Albury in 2020, which has now come to fruition.
"There's already so many great therapy services. We're lucky in this area having universities and so many experienced and talented health professionals already, but it's really providing another option for kids and families," she said.
"Living in a regional centre, there's no reason why we can't have things like this."
Ms Bush bought a building on Bennu Circuit, near Albury Airport, previously home to Border Sports and Fitness Centre, and has converted the former gym into a play area with a range of equipment to test different skills such as jumping and balance.
Physiotherapist Danielle Marinic has split her career between private practice and hospitals, working with adults and children, but has a passion for paediatrics and was thrilled when the opportunity came up to join the new venture.
"Most kids think physio is not going to be very fun or they're going to get told to do lots of things, but when they come in, they think it's a bit of a wonderland and get really excited," she said.
"You naturally gather this information and you're assessing them without them really being aware of it.
"I normally start with things they're really interested in and hopefully guide them into skills that are more difficult and challenging, but still keep it fun.
"We have lot of children on the autism spectrum, some kids have ADHD and cerebral palsy, so we are seeing a really wide range of kids and different ages."
Ms Bush hopes to provide a pathway for university students into the profession through work placement.
