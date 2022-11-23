The term 'rebuilding phase' may be bandied around the sporting landscape a touch too much.
But for Shayne Newell, there are no qualms that's exactly what is needed for his charges.
The returning Spitfires men's coach is still seeking some continuity out of the side and, after seeing glimpses of what could've been at the end of last season, has committed to another year at the helm.
"It's all about rebuilding this Spitfires team and becoming a bit of a force," he said.
"We came in at the end of the last season with a bit more of a stronger contingent of players both young and old, so we really want to keep that coming through.
"Hopefully in the new year we see that and start seeing some better results than we have in the previous two years."
The Spitfires wrestled with player availability during 2022.
Which, in a powerhouse competition such as Hockey ACT's Capital League, is a hinderance that'll see under-strength sides get punished for.
"It's been a bit of a struggle numbers wise with players," Newell said.
"If we've got the numbers there, we can continue to work on our structure and our game plan but if you have a different team every week, you can't train for that.
"You need that consistency during the week at training, and I'm hopeful this year is going to be better for that, and maybe we can attract some more younger players as well.
"We still do have the older group there and they're just as important as they're the glue to it all.
"We spread them in amongst the field and they're all about bringing up the younger players and teaching them the ways of state league hockey."
Next season will be Newell's third year in charge of the Spitfires, and it's safe to say the going has been tough at times for the squad.
However, he recalls a time coaching locally a decade ago alongside the late Andrew Maggs, where competition was fierce and no spot was guaranteed.
And that's exactly what he hopes to replicate in 2023.
"We had a really good squad back then; those were the days where you really had to compete for your position to get into the squad on Saturday," Newell said.
"It's a bit of a turnaround now, it's more who's available gets in.
"We really want to keep building towards that first stage and it's about having that culture in the squad - you're representing your province.
"It's also about showing the juniors that you can actually play at that elite level, and from there come opportunities to go on further."
