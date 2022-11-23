Towong Shire Council mayor Andrew Whitehead has been re-elected for a second term.
Cr Whitehead's return follows the election on Tuesday night of Sophie Price as new mayor of Indigo Shire Council. At 30, Cr Price is the youngest mayor in the history of the shire.
In Towong, at a meeting on Wednesday morning attended by councillors Aaron Scales, Denise Anderson and Peter Dikschei, Cr Whitehead was re-elected unanimously.
Deputy mayor David Wortmann was also returned to his position in a unanimous vote.
Cr Whitehead said on Tuesday the council was facing big challenges as a result of the recent wet weather.
Excluding potholes, Cr Whitehead estimated the shire was facing a $1 million bill to repair damage caused by landslips and fix bridges.
At Beechworth on Tuesday night, in a unanimous 7-0 vote, Cr Price was Indigo mayor with outgoing mayor Bernard Gaffney to be her deputy.
Cr Price said with five generations of family living in the shire, she had a good understanding of its needs.
"These are very challenging times, not just for our shire but across the nation and globally and I will work as hard as possible to ensure that we continue to listen to our community and respond appropriately," Cr Price said.
"We have a lot of work ahead of us, not just in response to recent events, but also to achieve the many actions that we committed to."
