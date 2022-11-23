The Border Mail
Towong mayor Whitehead, deputy Wortmann re-elected at Wednesday meeting

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated November 23 2022 - 1:37pm, first published 1:15pm
Towong mayor Andrew Whitehead. Picture by Mark Jesser

Towong Shire Council mayor Andrew Whitehead has been re-elected for a second term.

TH

Ted Howes

Local News

