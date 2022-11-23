Towong Shire Council mayor Andrew Whitehead has been re-elected for a second term.
At a meeting on Wednesday morning attended by councillors Aaron Scales, Denise Anderson and Peter Dikschei, Cr Whitehead was re-elected unanimously.
Deputy mayor David Wortmann was also returned to his position in a unanimous vote.
