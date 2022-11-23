The Border Mail

Albury hosts Australian Eight Ball Championships for 10 days

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 23 2022 - 2:28pm, first published 1:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria's Dale Kent is focus personified in his quarter-final clash during the Australian Eight Ball Championships. Picture by James Wiltshire

Albury is hosting an event which attracts competitors for the longest stay of any of the city's many sporting competitions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.