Albury is hosting an event which attracts competitors for the longest stay of any of the city's many sporting competitions.
The Australian Eight Ball Championships have attracted 350 players from every state and territory.
The titles started last Thursday with the presentation night at the Commercial Club on Saturday, meaning some competitors will spend a minimum of 11 nights.
"I run NSW as well and we handed just over $30,000 for our crew for accommodation," Australian Eight Ball Federation president Travis Crawley replied when asked about the money the event brings to the area.
Albury-Wodonga hosts a number of major sporting events, but few push past a week.
The Australian singles championship is the feature event, with Sydney's Justin Sajich and defending champion Ben Nunan among the pre-tournament favourites.
There's also a number of other profile categories, including the Australia Cup, with the six states and two territories boasting two teams apiece.
It's the first time the tournament has been held since 2019, due to COVID.
Albury started a three-year deal in 2018, with the current titles rounding out that commitment.
However, officials and players have been so impressed by the city, hosting state NSW has elected to return for 2023.
"We're well aware as a package what we bring to the town and the club and, in return, the club has looked after us fantastically," Crawley praised.
Eight ball is often compared with billiards and snooker.
"We play on a pub-sized table and in the old ways it was the bigs and smalls and then you pot the black," Crawley explained.
"Now instead of big and smalls, we have reds and yellows, it's a lot easier to see on television, the numbered balls are sometimes hard to differentiate.
The finals will continue on Friday.
