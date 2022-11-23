Cody Howard wants to improve his football nous and ability to run for longer after joining former Corowa-Rutherglen coach Peter German at Perth.
German was appointed the Demons' coach two months ago after two seasons with the Roos in the Ovens and Murray.
"It came out of nowhere, I saw where Germo had signed for three years, my initial plan was to stay with Corowa, but out of the blue Germo gave me a call and said, 'would you be interested? The style of play will suit you', he kind of roped me in, right from the get-go, I said, 'yep, I'm on board'," Howard explained.
The 22-year-old played juniors at Murray League club Mulwala, before joining CDHBU in the Hume League.
He was on Box Hill's VFL list in 2020, but COVID struck, forcing the state league season to be cancelled.
Howard has spent the past two years at the Roos, taking his game to another level under former AFL assistant German.
"I take my footy really seriously, especially after Germo came on board, in the first year (2021) I started to notice a lot more improvement in my footy," he declared.
"I definitely took it a notch further, I guess it paid off when he gave me the call.
Probably the main area is my footy smarts and I also want a bigger engine.- Cody Howard on what he wants to improve in his football
"Germo's just a very honest bloke, he'll tell you like it is, he's a bit of a hard nut. He didn't take many excuses, but he would always push you, which is good."
Howard played some superb football this year, particularly given he was an undersized key defender at only 183cms and 80kgs.
"I rely on my run and carry and had a decent leap on me, but it was a bit hard against boys like (Yarrawonga's) Leigh Williams, who could clunk them out of nowhere," he reasoned.
"I want to improve everything, but probably the main area is my footy smarts and I also want a bigger engine, so I can move around the ground and go into the midfield or somewhere else, if needed.
The Demons started pre-season training on Monday night and Howard trained with the club while on holiday, but he will move permanently in the New Year.
And Perth will have more of an O and M flavour with Wangaratta Rovers' part-time on-baller Charlie Thompson signing a two-year deal.
Thompson played 39 games at VFL level with Richmond (15) and Coburg respectively, but also nominated Rovers as his second club in 2019, playing 10 games.
"I felt like the change could be really good for me personally and professionally," he said.
