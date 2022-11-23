Pair hiding in bushes in Wodonga green space after motorbike theft

A man arrested while hiding in bushes next to a stolen motorbike has been told he needs to change the direction of his life.
Dean Edward Cromb was wearing all back, including a face mask, when found by police in a green wedge near Jarrah Street in Wodonga.
A search of the nearby green space found an orange Kawasaki, a screwdriver and thongs and feet protruding out of bushes.
Co-accused Ashley Rigby was arrested and a further search found Cromb nearby, also hiding in a bush near the motorbike.
He had a battery jumpstart pack, pliers, a scanning tool, bolts and a spark plug cap.
The bike's owner was spoken to at his home on Jarrah Street and said the motorbike had been parked in his driveway.
IN OTHER NEWS
Cromb said he had been called to the scene by Rigby and didn't ask where the motorbike had come from, but had tried to start it.
He said he was hiding because it was a "habit of his when he saw police", the Wodonga court heard on Wednesday.
Lawyer Sally Wilson said it wasn't alleged her client was involved in the theft.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said his actions were not those of an innocent man.
"He's got a liking for other people's property or being on other people's property, and not very good at not getting caught," Mr Dunn said.
The court heard Cromb had been trying to get into rehab and had spent 33 days on remand.
The court heard he had been stabbed by his former partner and was working to overcome his addiction with his new partner.
Mr Dunn ordered a 40 day jail term with 80 hours of community work.
