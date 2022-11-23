Murder case involving accused Albury man 'close to resolving'

A murder case involving an accused Border man is close to resolving, a court has heard.
Dael Newman, 41, was arrested in West Albury after allegedly murdering David Gaskell at Manangatang on March 30.
He appeared in the Mildura Magistrates Court on Wednesday and asked for the matter to be adjourned for another month.
Prosecutor Laura Zubreckyj said the matter was close to reaching a resolution but needed further discussions.
Newman will return to court on December 21.
