Arrest after sex offender allegedly targeted boy at Wodonga library

A sex offender is in custody after allegedly grooming a boy he met at the Wodonga library and offering to swap a vape for sex acts.
Jason Raymond Koschel is charged with grooming the 13-year-old before his arrest outside Cash Savers on High Street last Friday.
The Wodonga Magistrates Court heard Koschel is on the sex offence registry for life for child abuse and pornography offences.
The court heard a search of his parents' Hilltop Court home found children's swimwear and underwear which he had masturbated into.
Police believe Koschel befriended the boy in recent weeks, and are investigating how far things progressed.
The court heard Koschel was taken into custody after the boy's school became aware of his interactions with Koschel and notified his mother.
It's alleged the man had organised to meet the boy at the Wodonga water tower and offered the boy a vape in exchange for oral sex.
As the teen's mother was driving to the Wodonga Police Station on November 10, she drove past the tower and the boy pointed out Koschel.
The court heard the mother had grabbed the man's bag, threw it, exchanged words and reported him to police.
Detective Senior Constable Aaron Scott told the court some of the footage filmed on security cameras in the area shows the pair walking towards public toilets near the library.
Koschel was filmed walking towards a toilet with the boy.
"Our concerns are essentially he's made child contact," the detective said.
"We're still looking at whether or not it's progressed further.
"We believe he's established a relationship with a 13-year-old for the purposes of a sexual act."
Detective Senior Constable Scott said the accused man was "actively preparing for engaging with children".
Police were unsure of the exact date Koschel and the pair began talking, but believe he befriended the boy several weeks ago.
A search of Koschel's backpack found a circuit board with an antenna and camera, which Koschel told police could work with his phone at a distance of up to 30 metres.
His phone and five USB drives, and two micro SD cards, were also seized by police and will be examined.
The court heard Koschel had unfiltered internet access in his parents' home.
Sergeant Penny Lawler said police could have "no confidence" he would comply with any bail conditions.
The boy's family were against Koschel being granted bail.
Lawyer Amanda Meagher said her client had denied offering any items for sex acts and said it was a word-on-word case.
Koschel faces a charge of grooming and two counts of failing to comply with his obligations as a sex offender.
He was refused bail and will return to court on December 13.
