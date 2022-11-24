The Border Mail
Arrest after sex offender allegedly targeted boy at Wodonga library

By Wodonga Court
Updated November 24 2022 - 2:15pm, first published 2:00pm
Jason Raymond Koschel allegedly groomed a boy he met at Wodonga library and offered to meet at the water tower for oral sex.

A sex offender is in custody after allegedly grooming a boy he met at the Wodonga library and offering to swap a vape for sex acts.

