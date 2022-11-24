A simple sketch in pencil paints a vibrant picture of love, connection and a safe space for women and children.
Indigenous elder Aunty Rae Phillips shared her idea (reprinted here with her permission) for including an Aboriginal yarning circle in the landscaping of a new women's refuge for Albury.
At the time it was, quite literally, part of a vision for a better future for victims of family and domestic violence in this region.
Aunty Rae Phillips' sketch was included in a community consultation report (released in October) for the proposed redevelopment of Albury Women's Refuge Betty's Place.
The plan was to re-shape Betty's Place into a 'core and cluster' model, offering self-contained independent living units with on-site staff and supports in a centrally located multi-purpose building.
In the lead-up to the design phase, Yes Unlimited and Housing Plus consulted with local Aboriginal groups and yarning circles, culturally diverse groups, service providers, police, health services, and women with lived experience through a mix of informal talks, workshops and a research project in 2021.
Overwhelmingly the feedback was that while the beloved but ageing Betty's Place had served a vital purpose for many decades, it was "time for a significant change".
And, overwhelmingly, those voices spoke of hope and a haven for healing.
An expansive multi-million dollar facility will be built on a "centrally located" site in East Albury, adding to the resources available through the current accommodation and administrative services at Betty's Place.
Yes Unlimited at Albury will partner with Housing Plus to bring to life this project, which is expected to be completed within the next 12 to 18 months.
An excited Yes chief executive Di Glover said the new refuge would accommodate up to nine families, providing women with "dignity and privacy" through self-contained accommodation rather than the out-dated communal living arrangements at Betty's.
This week's announcement is the result of more than three years of consultation, collaboration and co-ordination.
Albury MP Justin Clancy described the "'passionate advocacy, compassion and tireless work" that has brought this project to life.
Ms Glover said "women and children deserve this".
"It takes an enormous amount of strength and courage to leave a violent relationship," she said on Thursday.
"Broken bones and bruises are often visible however broken hearts are an inevitable (and usually invisible) consequence of family violence.
"I am so thrilled that this community will have a facility that provides not only shelter from the storm but a space for women and children to take a breath, take stock and start afresh."
A recent report showed women and children escaping domestic and family violence make up approximately half the clients seeking support from Yes Unlimited.
In 2020, Albury recorded a more than 30 per cent increase in domestic violence incidents.
In publicly lending her voice (in July this year) to calls for a new refuge model for Albury, family violence survivor Bernadette Torresan said it was critical to "reduce the number of factors that force women to return".
She agreed independent living hubs are a crucial component of supporting fragile families.
"We need to create spaces so women and children can feel safe and heal through the trauma - not add to their trauma," she said.
In sharing their lived experiences as part of the consultation report, community members highlighted issues to consider in planning the new refuge including:
The report highlights that connection to nature is particularly important to Aboriginal families.
Suggestions for river pebbles with running water, native plants (for bush tucker, medicinal or ceremonial purposes) joined Aunty Rae Phillips' idea for a yarning/healing circle with a fire pit.
Themes of connection, consideration and community are threaded through every narrative around this life-saving and life-changing project - one that is set to safeguard women and children for decades to come.
