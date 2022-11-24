Safety and security: The refuge needs to feel safe without feeling like a prison; parking needs to be shielded from public view and physical safety (structural design and fittings) is a must.



Welcoming environment: The refuge needs to convey a sense of home and feel "as normal as possible". The potential to have your pet was seen as a plus.



Privacy: This new model means you don't have to engage with residents unless you want to.



Outdoor spaces: Gardens, cooking areas, quiet nooks, and children's playground and gym equipment encourage wellbeing.

Therapeutic spaces: A variety of formal and informal 'therapeutic/healing' spaces such as comfortable counselling rooms and chairs as well as areas for art and creativity was suggested.



Child-friendly: This would include play equipment, grass areas for soccer or cricket, netball hoops, bike tracks or play gardens with line of sight for easy supervision.



Flexible communal spaces: There needs to be options to access spaces such as shared cooking areas, or areas for group work.

