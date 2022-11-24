The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

OUR SAY: Election for Benambra is a punt on Wodonga's future with a focus on the city's hospital

By Editorial
November 25 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Posters for Benambra candidates Jacqui Hawkins and Bill Tilley on a fence near Wodonga's water tower roundabout. Picture by Mark Jesser.

TEAL was this week named the word of the year by the Macquarie Dictionary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.