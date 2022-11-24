TEAL was this week named the word of the year by the Macquarie Dictionary.
The colour received the accolade because of its ties to successful Independent candidates at the federal election.
Of course, this ignores previous infusions of Independents, including the orange-hued Indi MPs Cathy McGowan and Helen Haines.
Now a yellow-shaded Independent Jacqui Hawkins is circling true blue Liberal MP Bill Tilley in the seat of Benambra in the Victorian election.
The electorate, which covers Wodonga, Indigo Shire and the Upper Murray, has been named as one to watch by pollsters.
A betting firm has Mr Tilley favoured slightly at $1.85 with Ms Hawkins at $1.90.
A new Border hospital has been the centrepiece of Mr Tilley's campaign.
His party leader Matthew Guy pledged $300 million to building it, before his Liberal colleague, NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Victorian Labor Premier Daniel Andrews committed $558 million to upgrade Albury hospital.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Guy argued on Thursday the only way Wodonga residents would get a new hospital is if they voted for his party.
"An Independent can push for a hospital but it won't deliver one, the only way to deliver a new hospital is to get a Liberal MP and a change of government," he said.
Of course voters may still back Mr Tilley and be left with a Labor government, as has been the case for 12 of the 16 years the ex-Wodonga police officer has been an MP.
That scenario is one that Ms Hawkins says needs to be broken to get investment in Benambra and she argues if she won the seat she would be able to attract Labor government largesse.
She points to spending in the seats of Mildura and Shepparton which have been held by Independents in the past term.
In 2018, Ms Hawkins ran against Mr Tilley and drew 16.14 per cent of the vote and the incumbent notched 39.86.
It was the first time Mr Tilley scored less than half the primary vote when the Nationals did not stand a candidate.
So while the wordsmiths salivate over teal, for Benambra residents it will come down to filling the green seat in the Legislative Assembly with the yellow or blue candidate.
