The past five months will go down as one of the more lasting capsules of time for Albury hockey revelation Jocelyn Bartram.
A bronze, silver and gold medal scored in chronological order is a feat not likely to be repeated by many, especially in the space of less than half of a year.
But that's Bartram's reality.
The Hockeyroos goalkeeper took out the Hockey One Finals series with NSW Pride at the weekend, adding to her Commonwealth Games silver and third placing at the Hockey World Cup earlier this year.
"I've got the full mantle now and I don't there is a better way I could have expected this year to go," she said.
"To finish the year on a high alongside a lot of the girls I grew up playing with in NSW has been really great."
In July, Bartram and the Hockeyroos produced a stirring run in the World Cup following a lengthy hiatus on the international scene due to COVID.
A bronze medal gave Australia a head of steam heading to Birmingham, where the Albury product was excellent throughout the tournament to seal silver.
"We were very unsure as a hockey contingent how we would go internationally coming back onto the scene after COVID," Bartram said.
"To have such a strong performance at two really big competitions in Europe was an incredible experience."
Fast forward a few months and now on state duties, November's national finals came calling for Bartram's Pride.
Approaching the finals, the Pride outfit pulled off a must win result over Canberra Chill the week prior before Bartram herself starred with a player of the match performance in a 1-0 semi final victory over Perth Thundersticks.
Enter the real drama.
Locked in a two-all draw with Brisbane Blaze, up stepped Bartram to stand tall during a shootout in the decider and guide her side to gold.
"To be able to play my part and hold Brisbane out for the most part in a shootout and give the girls a chance to slot theirs and get the win was really great.
"To come back and now be champions alongside the boys and be the first club to do the double made it even more special.
"It was a bit different this year, I didn't play as much as I would have liked as I took some time off to study for my med school exams.
"Pete Shea our coach, who has coached me for many many years at a junior level was in charge, and to be able to come back all together and really have fun was such a great way to end the season and is something I'm very thankful for."
Bartram wasn't the only local product to grace the grand stage.
Corowa-Rutherglen United export Dylan Martin took out gold with NSW Pride's men's side, while Albury's Oscar Smart featured in the tournament with Canberra Chill.
"On a personal level it was great to see other Albury talent being represented at the Hockey One finals," Bartram said.
"I just hope that inspires other young players in the region to continue pursuing their dreams on the hockey field in the future.
"Seeing everyone competing against each other at Hockey One just went to show how big the depth is and what talent we have coming forward, which is really exciting for Australia."
The 29-year-old is now enjoying a well earned break in Perth, before ramping up again next month.
She'll begin with pre-season in December and then return to Hockeyroos training in the New Year preparing for FIH Pro League games in late January and early February in Sydney.
Olympic qualifiers will follow in August, but for now, there's just one thing on Bartram's mind.
"I'm definitely going to relax."
