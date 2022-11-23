Trainer Peter Moody is no certainty to defend his Wodonga Gold Cup crown on Friday.
Moody added his name to the honour roll for the first time last year after Akecheta prevailed in a slogging finish to the $100,000 feature on a bog track.
The recent $10-million Golden Eagle winning trainer has Lucky Decision entered for the cup as he strives to go back-to-back in Wodonga's premier race.
However, Moody had failed to nominate a jockey to partner Lucky Decision by late Thursday afternoon, fuelling speculation that he may be hesitant to make the trek from his Pakenham stables.
Moody's racing manager, Jeff O'Connor, confirmed the stable would wait until race morning before making a final decision if Lucky Decision would contest the cup.
In a wide open cup market, Lucky Decision has been installed the early pre-post favourite at $4.
"We are still working it out," O'Connor said on Thursday afternoon.
"It all hinges on whether there are any late scratchings on race morning and if there are no more, Lucky Decision will be on the truck.
"The horse is in good form after having been placed in the Mornington Peninsula and Donald cups at his past two starts on unsuitable heavy tracks.
"We are keen to get him on the dry ground and we were happy to see that the Wodonga track is a good (4).
"That was a big turning point for us to have a truck ready to roll on Friday morning."
In what shapes as a tough race for punters, only four runners are quoted under double figure odds.
O'Connor conceded that the stable was a lot more confident of returning home with the cup last year with Akecheta then going back-to-back this year with Lucky Decision.
"I looked at the field and thought it is a much stronger race than the one Akecheta won last year," he said.
"That might have a bit to do with the heavy track last year and the scratchings.
"But this year it's a good track with a good field.
"I see Lucky Decision has opened as the $4 favourite and I thought whoever was installed favourite would be $4 plus.
"I'm just glad Mick Price's horse (French Emperor) is racing at Caulfield on Saturday and has been scratched from the Wodonga Cup.
"I'm not too sure that we would still be in the race if it was going around because it looked the toughest to beat in my opinion."
O'Connor said Lucky Decision is drawn to get an economical trip in the cup after coming up with barrier one.
"His last couple of starts he has settled in good spots but got stuck on the inside on heavy tracks and the winners have come down the outside," O'Connor said.
"But on a good track and barrier one, we're hoping that the inside is OK and the horse will get every chance to fight out the finish.
