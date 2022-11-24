Trainer Craig Widdison is confident Banger has had the perfect preparation to produce the run of his career in the $100,000 Wodonga Gold Cup, (1590m) on Friday.
Widdison will be striving for his second hometown feature after previously winning the race with Willi Willi in 2019 at the bolters odds of 26/1.
Similar to Willi Willi, Banger who is 40/1 in pre-post markets will have to produce an upset result if Widdison is to add his name to the honour roll for a second time.
Widdison said Banger was primed to be fighting out the finish of the cup provided he had his fair share of luck with the horse a noted backmarker.
"Obviously it's a tough field but I definitely think my horse is a good each-way chance," Widdison said.
"With his racing pattern, he always likes to settle back in the field before running on late and is always going to need his fair share of luck.
"But I don't think he could be in any better order at the moment and is going as well as he can.
"I couldn't be any happier with the horse and now luck in running will determine how he goes."
Banger will tackle the $100,000 feature rock-hard fit after already having four starts this preparation.
The seven-year-old gelding finished fifth in the recent Snake Gully Cup at Gundagai over 1400m and steps up to the mile.
"I thought his run at Gundagai was terrific, especially because the track doesn't suit him," he said.
"He drew barrier one which was also against him as a rule.
"He also got temporarily held-up at a critical point when you want to get going and his last 100m was as good as anything in the race."
Although Banger is yet to win over a mile, Widdison said he had been placed four times from 10 previous attempts over the cup distance.
"I know he hasn't won over a mile previously but that's been more to do with luck in running then being able to run the distance," he said.
"Getting out to the mile, as a rule you also need the tempo to suit so you can make ground from back in the field.
"But he has run second in a Wagga Guineas and a Corowa Cup which are both over a mile.
"When Matt Dale was training him he also produced some good performances over a mile without any luck.
"The mile at Wodonga is not a tough mile compared to other tracks, so he will get his chance."
Widdison who will have several other runners in the supporting races, pinpointed Ilikesooboogie as he best winning hope on the nine race card.
Ilikesooboogie is set to contest the $37,500 Maiden Plate, (1100m) with in-form claiming apprentice Hannah Williams booked to ride and is the early favourite.
