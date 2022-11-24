The Border Mail
The Craig Widdison-trained Banger primed to run big race in Wodonga Gold Cup

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated November 24 2022 - 8:52pm, first published 8:30pm
Wodonga trainer Craig Widdison with his pet dog Lucy and Banger who will target the Wodonga Gold Cup today. Picture by James Wiltshire

Trainer Craig Widdison is confident Banger has had the perfect preparation to produce the run of his career in the $100,000 Wodonga Gold Cup, (1590m) on Friday.

