Trainer David O'Prey has warned punters that This Skilled Cat can defy his longshot status in the $100,000 Wodonga Gold Cup on Friday.
This Skilled Cat is quoted as a 30/1 chance in a wide open cup market with the Peter Moody-trained Lucky Decision the early $4-favourite.
O'Prey had to sweat on getting a run in his hometown feature after This Skilled Cat was named first emergency.
But the early scratching of French Emperor has paved the way for This Skilled Cat to contest the $100,000 feature for the second year in a row.
This Skilled Cat finished fifth in the cup last year on an unsuitable heavy track.
"We have had the cup on the radar for a long time, so we would have been disappointed if we hadn't gotten into the race," O'Prey said.
"The bog track didn't suit us last year but to the horse's credit he tried hard but ran out of legs in the wet conditions.
"It looks a solid open handicap that's for sure but I still think we can run a cheeky race."
O'Prey's confidence was buoyed by the last start performance of This Skilled Cat who produced a tough performance when running third at Bendigo over the cup distance of a mile.
"He was very tough, raced on speed and was the only one left standing at the finish of the horses who raced on the pace," he said.
"We have copped the visitors' draw in the cup so we will have to try and navigate that.
"But hopefully he can park not far off the speed and prove to be as tough as he was last time and be fighting out the finish."
