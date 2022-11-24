Jonathon Ceglar has a bit of spare time on his hands during the off-season and has put today's Wodonga Gold Cup runners under the microscope and provided this thoughts on who will win the $100,000 feature.
After what has felt like one of the longest winters in history, it looks like the weather gods have finally come to the party for today's Wodonga Gold Cup meeting.
With a perfect 24 degrees forecast we look set for a great day's racing and a welcome change after the past two years of Covid.
If you are keen to have a punt today and win some cash to pay for the looming Christmas bills, I will share one of my golden rules with you when it comes to betting.
If someone starts a sentence with either "I know the trainer" or "I own this horse" be cautious.
In my experience, owners often make some of the worst tipsters on track.
However, there is an exception to every rule and this owner has gone over the cup field with a fine tooth comb in the attempt to find the winner.
The pre-post and in my opinion the deserving favorite is the Peter Moody-trained Lucky Decision.
However, the recent $10-million Golden Eagle winning trainer is yet to nominate a jockey which usually indicates that the stable is no certainty to make the trek to Wodonga.
After I made a few phone calls to a few contacts close to the Moody stable, I'm hearing whispers that Lucky Decision will be on the truck from Pakenham if there are no further scratchings.
If - as expected - Lucky Decision takes his place in the field, I feel he is the testing material.
Lucky Decision has proven competitive in his two most recent runs in the Mornington Peninsula and Donald Cups on unsuitable heavy tracks.
With the Wodonga track in magical condition, I can see the lightly-raced gelding going to another level on a good track.
Another huge tick in Lucky Decision's favour is that he settles on the speed and makes his own luck which is a huge advantage on the tight-turning Wodonga track.
Having the Moody polish also can't be underestimated and I can see the big Queenslander making it back-to-back cups after also winning last year with Akecheta.
Hi Stranger will carry the number one saddlecloth and looks to be Lucky Decision's biggest threat.
The Shane Fliedner-trained galloper is also at a juicy price and at $14 looks to be over the odds.
Hi Stranger thrives over the mile and has won four times and been placed a further five from 15 attempts.
You just have to forgive his last start performance down the straight at Flemington over 1200m which is well short of his best distance.
Two starts back he finished third in the Listed Seymour Cup which is a terrific form pointer for a Wodonga Cup.
The all conquering Maher and Eustance team will have a two-pronged attack with Black Sail and Ascension in the cup as they strive to add their name to the honour roll for the first time.
Ascension is set to vie for favouritism but I am leaning towards the outsider of their two runners in Black Sail.
Black Sail was narrowly beaten in the 2018 cup won by Gold Fields and I wouldn't be shocked to see him go one better this year at the double figure odds.
At the price he is a much better betting proposition than his stablemate who is a bit short in the market for my liking at $4.80.
Black Sail should be rock hard fit third-up from a spell and is another runner who makes his own luck by racing on the speed.
With the added bonus of Harry Coffey aboard I can see him looking the winner at some stage down the straight and fighting out the finish.
Another horse with an undeniable chance if he can run a strong mile is the Gary Colvin trained Another One.
Another One oozes class and after winning the Country Championships earlier this year and is closing in on $1-million in career earnings.
The classy galloper was charging home late in the recent Snake Gully Cup over 1400m to suggest he is somewhere back near his lethal best.
The query is the tricky gate of 14 and his ability to run a mile but there is no substitute for class and I can see him running a huge race at $15.
Of the three local hopes in Banger, Brenlyn's Trooper and This Skilled Cat, 'The Cat' gets my nod of the best chance of a hometown victory.
The David O'Prey-trained galloper is ultra consistent, loves his home track, gets a suitable firm track and can race on the speed although drawn awkwardly.
This Skilled Cat's last start performance at Bendigo was a tough effort and if he can repeat something similar in the cup, he can sneak into the placings without surprising.
If you do have a spare $10 by the time the last race rolls around, have $5 each-way on Dunvegan who I own a small percentage of and I know the trainer.
Don't let the early price of $21 deter you because he recently produced a huge run when resuming from a spell at Bendigo when running third at 50/1.
Leading jockey Dean Holland is happy to partner Dunvegan again which only fuels my confidence of another big performance.
Otherwise good luck, stay safe and happy punting and don't forget the Diesel show after the last race.
