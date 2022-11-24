The Middleton name will carried on at Bethanga Hotel.
The hotel has been closed since Ms Middleton's death on September 28, but a post from Daniel and Molly on Facebook on Wednesday night confirmed the pub's future.
"We are soon to be taking over the hotel," the post read.
"We would like to thank everyone for your ongoing support.
"It has been a tough time for us, but we are making progress.
"We are hoping to be open soon, so please hang in a little longer with us.
"We will post when we will be opening so keep your eye out.
"Again thank you for the support during this time. Looking forward to seeing you all."
Daniel and Molly had been helping their mother run the hotel after Mr Paxton's death.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
