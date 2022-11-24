The Border Mail
UFO enthusiast aimed laser pointer at police plane over Wodonga

By Wodonga Court
Updated November 24 2022 - 5:29pm, first published 5:00pm
Julian Combe

A man who aimed a laser pointer at a police aircraft says he thought he had seen a UFO.

