UFO enthusiast aimed laser pointer at police plane over Wodonga

A man who aimed a laser pointer at a police aircraft says he thought he had seen a UFO.
Julian Karl Combe, who has an interest in the extraterrestrial, had bought the banned item online and was using it with his sons on October 28 last year.
He lit up the unidentified flying object over Wodonga, which was actually a police plane.
The air crew alerted police on the ground, who quickly went around to Dalgleish Street and spoke to Combe.
He freely admitted to using the device, which was seized, and explained he thought he was pointing out a UFO.
"I rather thought at the time, why would you want to upset someone who comes from another constellation?" magistrate Peter Dunn pondered in Wodonga court on Wednesday.
Police prosecutor Les Hare noted the links between unidentified flying objects, abductions, and sites like Area 51.
"You hear stories your honour," he said.
"Planes have disappeared, there's the Bermuda Triangle..."
Mr Dunn said, jokes aside, the pointer was a banned weapon.
"Just because you can buy it, doesn't mean you can have it," he told Combe, noting there was a maximum penalty of two years in jail.
Lawyer Amanda Meagher said Combe had previously spent time in custody and was focused on raising his boys, who are also interested in UFOs.
Combe admitted to possessing a prohibited weapon but a charge of prejudicing the safe operation of an aircraft was withdrawn.
"They are quite dangerous, particularly to people's eyes and aircraft," Mr Dunn said.
"Better off with a telescope."
He imposed a 12 month good behaviour bond and ordered the laser pointer be forfeited and destroyed.
