The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Kate Evans and Mia Lavis named in Victorian 17-and-under state netball squad

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 24 2022 - 11:27am, first published 11:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What an achievement! They've just been named in the state squad

Two young netballers from Albury-Wodonga have been named in the Victorian 17-and-under squad.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.