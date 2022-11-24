What an achievement! They've just been named in the state squad

Two young netballers from Albury-Wodonga have been named in the Victorian 17-and-under squad.
North Albury's Kate Evans and Mia Lavis, of Wodonga Raiders, are among 25 players to have reached the final stage of trials for the state team.
Final selection takes place in December before the Victorian team is announced for next year's interstate action.
"It's a big achievement considering they're regional players up against the metro girls, who are seen quite often," Albury representative netball co-ordinator Leonie Mooney said.
"They will probably have some nerves going into it but excited at the same time, that they've got this opportunity to participate and hopefully go onto the next phase."
The players will attend a rigorous two-day training camp as part of the selection process, getting a final chance to show state coaches what they can do.
"Mia's a strong goaler, very accurate and a dynamic mover through the midcourt and in the goal circle," Mooney said.
"Kate is also a goaler who plays in the midcourt as well.
"She's got an accurate long-range shot and she's strong through that attacking end."
VICTORIA 17/U SQUAD: Mia Aitken (AFL Barwon), Sahara Ball (Parkville), Tully Bethune, (Geelong Cougars), Elisa Butterworth-Gonebale (Altona Netball Association), Kate Evans (Ovens and Murray), Lupe Fonua (Casey Netball), Harriet Gall (Goulburn Valley League), Lucinda Gatt (Boroondara Express), Chelsea Giblett (Boroondara Express), Charli Hoey (AFL Barwon), Georgia Howell (Geelong Cougars VNL), Grace Ioelu (Casey Netball Association), Piuti Laban (Casey Netball Association), Mia Lavis (Albury Netball Association), Annecy Lyon (Ariels), Madeline Mickovski (Geelong Cougars), Eliza Molino (Hawks), Kate O'Dwyer (Sandringham), Mackenzie O'Dwyer (Goulburn Valley League), Monique Parker (Altona Netball Association), Jessie Prvulj (Casey Netball Association), Charlize Reid (Waverley Night Netball Association), Amy Scott (West Gippsland FNC), Leila Simpson (Peninsula Waves), Teah Wilson (Boroondara Express).
