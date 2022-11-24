Sarah Cox is fulfilling a destiny three generations in the making.
Ms Cox said racing culture had been a reliable part of her life since childhood, and she hoped to make a positive contribution as the committee's youngest member.
"It is giving back to the turf club that gave my pop and father so much, and so much success as well," Ms Cox said.
"I wanted to still continue that Cox dynasty and still be involved in racing in some aspect."
Ms Cox is the daughter and granddaughter of leading Wodonga trainers Brian and Ollie Cox, two of the Border and North East's greatest horse trainers who produced more than 10 hometown cup winners.
Her mother, Janet Cox, influenced her sense of fashion and appreciation of the social side of racing.
"She was very fashion forward. She competed herself at my age and never left the house looking untidy," Ms Cox said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"A lot of my outfits are inspired by her unique style."
Ms Cox said she was looking forward to Fashions on the Field at Friday's Gold Cup, with its new Fashion Forward category replacing Crowd Favourite.
Ms Cox said Fashion Forward competition entrants are graded on their reflection of current fashion trends, with rules relaxed for outfit length, colour and material.
"Fashion Forward allows people to push the boundaries," Ms Cox said.
"It is moving away from those traditional guidelines.
"I love to compete. I do that in memory of my mother," she said.
At 30 years old Ms Cox is the committee's youngest member; she is also the first female member in over a decade.
Though she is aware of declining participation in racing for younger punters, and hopes to grow its appeal from her position on the committee for the future of Racing Wodonga, Ms Cox said she was also mindful of the lack of female representation and the social costs of the industry.
Last year in Victoria via the TAB alone wagering turnover increased nine per cent to a cost of $5.023 billion. Nationally there was an increase of 44 per cent to $59.905 billion.
"From my perspective, I know there is a problem with gambling and advertising," Ms Cox said.
"It has also been quite a man dominated industry for quite some time. With the rise of different female jockeys Michelle Payne and Jamie Kah, we're seeing that shift in people's ideas and views of women in the industry," she said.
Sold out marquees, high ticket sales and an exceptional weather forecast bode well for the Wodonga Gold Cup, which is a relief to organisers whose second-largest meet was cancelled due to rain last month.
Racing Wodonga is hoping to attract a crowd of more than 6000 on Friday.
For her first meet as committee member, Ms Cox is keeping her loyalty local for her pick to win the Wodonga Gold Cup.
"Definitely the locals, obviously," Ms Cox said.
"I still know a lot of the local trainers because dad worked alongside them and competed against them."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.