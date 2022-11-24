The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Call for tenants to fill proposed building on land next to Birallee Village Shopping Centre in Wodonga

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
November 25 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 4000-square metre block of land next to the Birallee Village Shopping Centre in West Wodonga is set be developed to house a purpose-built structure, with expressions of interest for tenants being sought. Picture by Mark Jesser

Expressions of interest are open for tenants to fill a proposed new building on vacant land next to a Border shopping complex.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.