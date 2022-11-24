Expressions of interest are open for tenants to fill a proposed new building on vacant land next to a Border shopping complex.
The 4000-square metre block is situated next to Birallee Village Shopping Centre and the car park of Wodonga Sports and Leisure Centre in the city's west.
Agent Andrew Dixon, of Dixon Commercial Real Estate, said the land owner had plans for a development.
"They're calling for expressions of interest from prospective occupiers for a purpose-built facility," he said.
"It could become a childcare centre or medical facility or even be used in the form of commercial office development.
"It's a great site and Birallee is trading well and that part of West Wodonga is really strong and performing very well. There's plenty activity happening, so I think it's all looking pretty positive."
Mr Dixon said once the building has been completed, it would be offered for lease on a long-term basis.
Dixon Commercial Real Estate is also managing two vacancies in the neighbouring shopping complex, including the space which formerly housed a Hume Bank branch and another on the outside of the building between Subway and the post office.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
