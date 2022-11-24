THE Victorian Opposition leader says a $558 million expansion of Albury hospital amounts to "slight upgrades".
Matthew Guy was speaking in Wodonga, where on Thursday he announced if elected premier he will lower the P-plate driving age in Victoria to 17.
"A deal in place to put some slight upgrades to an existing hospital is not what the Border needs," Mr Guy said.
"What the Border needs is a new hospital, that's what the Border wants, that's what they deserve."
Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews this week criticised opponents of his Border hospital revamp for not having a site for a new medical hub.
Mr Guy rejected that criticism and noted, unlike Mr Andrews, he had been to Wodonga six times since 2018.
"I'm not sure if he's been here in the last four years, but I've seen a number of new sites," Mr Guy said.
"Whether it's on the (Bandiana) link road or others, there's plenty of sites up here.
"Maybe the Premier should get out of his helicopter when he choppers into Albury and actually come to Wodonga."
Mr Guy also said he would release the master plan for a new Border hospital if elected into government.
The Melbourne MP was flanked by Wodonga high school student Bailey Taylor as he told of his plan to cut the probationary licence age from 18 to 17 from 2024.
Mr Guy noted every other state already had that age measure in place and having a variation was particularly tough on teenagers in border areas.
"In places like Albury-Wodonga....Victorian kids are at a disadvantage, they can't drive to school, they can't drive to work, they can't drive to uni until they're obviously 18," he said.
"We now lowing the age to 17 gives them the chance to do so."
Bailey, 17, who is driven by her parents to her retail job in Wodonga and to play netball at Mitta, welcomed the plan, saying she was envious of her counterparts in NSW who can pilot a car at her age.
Victorian Roads Minister Ben Carroll hit the age shift.
"Every single expert has said that lowering the driving age will make our roads more dangerous - leading to more accidents and more fatalities on our roads," he said.
University of NSW road safety expert Teresa Senserrick told a Victorian parliamentary inquiry dropping the age was dangerous.
"Reducing the minimum probationary licensing age from 18 to 17 years...will increase the road toll, not only of young novice drivers but also of their passengers and other road users," she said.
Independent candidate for Benambra Jacqui Hawkins said she supported the lowering of the driving age to 17.
"It's incredibly important given our lack of public transport," Ms Hawkins said.
In relation to public transport, Mr Guy said his government would have $2 fares for bus travel in Wodonga and would expand routes in the city.
That includes introducing a service to the Riverside Estate at Killara and increasing the frequency of journeys from Wodonga to Albury.
It is unclear how the $2 fare would operate for trips between the Twin Cities.
